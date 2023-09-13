Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.38. 173,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,415. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.58. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6744 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,359.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,220,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $181,281,000 after purchasing an additional 201,524 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 102.3% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $2,351,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $217,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

