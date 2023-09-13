Putnam Investments LLC Buys 121,686 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.2% of Putnam Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $743,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after buying an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after buying an additional 5,832,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $1,208,055,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE TMO opened at $503.00 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $540.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.09.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.