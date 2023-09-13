Prostatis Group LLC Sells 168 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Prostatis Group LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.28.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $166.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.07 and its 200 day moving average is $160.05.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

