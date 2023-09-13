Prostatis Group LLC Buys 4,686 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.6% of Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $177.49 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.97.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

