ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,765 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $184,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,846,000 after purchasing an additional 549,673 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,570,000 after buying an additional 145,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,628,000 after buying an additional 188,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,765,000 after acquiring an additional 23,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.
Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global
In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total value of $78,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,146.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,857 shares of company stock worth $8,549,352. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
S&P Global Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of SPGI stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.66. 194,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,780. The firm has a market cap of $123.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $397.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.04. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $428.65.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.