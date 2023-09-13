ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,765 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $184,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,744,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,846,000 after purchasing an additional 549,673 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,329,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,570,000 after buying an additional 145,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,628,000 after buying an additional 188,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,765,000 after acquiring an additional 23,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total value of $78,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,146.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,857 shares of company stock worth $8,549,352. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.66. 194,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,780. The firm has a market cap of $123.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $397.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.04. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

