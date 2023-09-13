ProShare Advisors LLC Has $199.18 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,759,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 129,913 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.67% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $199,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after buying an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,192,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,885 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,416 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $155,410,000 after buying an additional 1,597,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,230,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361,825. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

