ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,747,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,826 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $171,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of AMD stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.80. The company had a trading volume of 22,107,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,883,266. The company has a market cap of $174.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,265.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,643 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,584. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

