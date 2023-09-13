PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PLM opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.03. PolyMet Mining has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.43.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the first quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 70.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 38.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

