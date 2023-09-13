PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Stock Up 0.5 %
PLM opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.03. PolyMet Mining has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.43.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of PolyMet Mining
About PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PolyMet Mining
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.