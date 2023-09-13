Penske Automotive Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $4.00 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a report released on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.99. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $16.57 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PAG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens downgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

PAG stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.50. The company had a trading volume of 24,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,064. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.33. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $94.49 and a 1-year high of $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 527,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,614,000 after acquiring an additional 96,845 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $1,826,821.64. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,387.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $1,826,821.64. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,387.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total value of $490,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 712 shares in the company, valued at $116,404.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

