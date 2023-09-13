Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PRTK. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and set a $2.15 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRTK

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $2.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.70.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Paratek Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 34,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $75,957.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 447,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,346 shares of company stock valued at $313,161 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7,455.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.