Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

NYSE OXM opened at $92.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.39. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.27 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,652.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.41, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,007.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $97,154.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,652.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 602.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 120.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

