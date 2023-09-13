Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $19.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Oragenics by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

