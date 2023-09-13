OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered OpGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Get OpGen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OpGen

OpGen Stock Up 5.8 %

OPGN stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $9.61.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 1,283.79% and a negative return on equity of 254.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OpGen will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OpGen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of OpGen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 571.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OpGen in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of OpGen in the first quarter worth $49,000. 13.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OpGen

(Get Free Report)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.