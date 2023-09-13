Old North State Trust LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Old North State Trust LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 93.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,003 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.9% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Summitry LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.56. 1,246,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,851,703. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.28. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $253.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.