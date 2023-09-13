Old North State Trust LLC Buys 65,630 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 896.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,630 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.8% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,809,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,384,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $597.11. 511,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $601.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $504.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total value of $15,509,556.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,387,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,037,938,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,036,514 shares of company stock valued at $21,107,445,590. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

