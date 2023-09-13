Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.35

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.35 and last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 57624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $597.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.33 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher J. Dyer sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $103,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,795.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth $45,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

