Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Christopher J. Dyer sold 4,800 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $103,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,795.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OII traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.69. 219,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,100. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 2.85. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $597.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

OII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

