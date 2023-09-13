NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Decreased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,903,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 172,830 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.7% of Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of NVIDIA worth $1,084,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,239,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $446.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $453.63 and its 200 day moving average is $362.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.38, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $502.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.70.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,429 shares of company stock valued at $105,368,143 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

