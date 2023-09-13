NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on NuVasive from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NuVasive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.75.

NuVasive Price Performance

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 1.07. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $49.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $317.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.53 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,414,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $237,188,000 after buying an additional 100,467 shares during the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter worth approximately $98,284,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in NuVasive by 58.9% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,736,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,200,000 after purchasing an additional 643,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NuVasive by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,561,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,519,000 after purchasing an additional 114,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in NuVasive by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,112,138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,942,000 after purchasing an additional 289,913 shares in the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

