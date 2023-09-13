North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Price Up 12.7%

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$34.28 and last traded at C$34.06. 77,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 120,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.22.

NWC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on North West from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of North West from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

