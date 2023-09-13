Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 842,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 588,843 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Newmont worth $41,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Newmont by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,929. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE NEM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,030. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.83. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of -40.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Newmont

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.