Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 50 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.53.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.86 and a 200 day moving average of $237.17. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

