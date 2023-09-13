MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 307,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXCT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MaxCyte by 139.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in MaxCyte by 5,302.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

MaxCyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MXCT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 93,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.80. MaxCyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42.

Insider Activity

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 80.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 7,471 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,797.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,797.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 16,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $84,120.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,648.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,614 shares of company stock worth $153,779. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About MaxCyte

(Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.