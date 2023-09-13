Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $418.41

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $418.41 and last traded at $417.13, with a volume of 739295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $416.27.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

The stock has a market cap of $393.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $400.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,267 shares of company stock worth $161,485,243. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,897,320,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,923,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

