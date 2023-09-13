Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Marin Software stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.57. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 118.20% and a negative return on equity of 74.19%.

Institutional Trading of Marin Software

Marin Software Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the first quarter worth about $50,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

