Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Performance
Marin Software stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.57. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 118.20% and a negative return on equity of 74.19%.
Institutional Trading of Marin Software
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
