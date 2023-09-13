Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1099 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Malayan Banking Berhad Price Performance
OTCMKTS MLYBY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.82. 1,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066. Malayan Banking Berhad has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $12.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99.
About Malayan Banking Berhad
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Malayan Banking Berhad
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Reasons Dollar General Shares Belong in the Shopping Cart
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Shell’s 4.12% Dividend Yield: An Attractive Feature for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.