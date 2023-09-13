MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:MMD opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01.
Insider Activity at MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
In related news, Portfolio Manager Michael Denlinger sold 4,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $76,999.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.
