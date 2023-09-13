MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MMD opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01.

Insider Activity at MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Michael Denlinger sold 4,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $76,999.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMD. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 26.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 66,039 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 139.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 77,097 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 15.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 31,425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 400.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 70,027 shares during the period.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

