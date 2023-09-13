Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.8% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,594 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,734,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,949,000 after acquiring an additional 32,129 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.61. 872,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,548. The firm has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.