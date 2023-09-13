Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1,095.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,793 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,544,387,000 after purchasing an additional 244,251 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,626,000 after purchasing an additional 382,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,132,545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,139,469,000 after buying an additional 85,913 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $421.25. 121,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $381.55 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.