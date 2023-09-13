LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 658,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,935 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $37,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 23.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 3rd.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.04. 213,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,393. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average of $55.20. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

