Legato Capital Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,664 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $89,253,000 after purchasing an additional 151,185 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,635,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,088,469. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

