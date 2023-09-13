Legato Capital Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 18.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth about $1,135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 32.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 2,411.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 467,028 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BHE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 0.0 %

Benchmark Electronics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,193. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.08. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $733.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.50 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Recommended Stories

