Legato Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 94.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after buying an additional 1,639,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 240.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,284,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,009,000 after acquiring an additional 906,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $178,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of APD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.39. The company had a trading volume of 167,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,634. The stock has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.75 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

