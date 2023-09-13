Legato Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2,169.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Dennis J. Langwell purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.90 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Srb purchased 32,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,177,500.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,842,284 shares in the company, valued at $123,875,176.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Langwell acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.90 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SAFT traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.14. 5,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,139. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.78 and a 12-month high of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.39.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $229.44 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 3.82%.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

