Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives $99.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.

Get Jabil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

Jabil Price Performance

JBL stock opened at $107.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.10. Jabil has a 1 year low of $55.26 and a 1 year high of $117.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $384,818,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,528,000 after buying an additional 221,458 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.