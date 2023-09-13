iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Raised by Harvest Investment Advisors LLC

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,055,000. Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IWM stock opened at $184.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

