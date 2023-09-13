iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,896. The stock has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

