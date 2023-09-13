InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,763 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.08% of InterDigital worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in InterDigital by 17.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in InterDigital by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in InterDigital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in InterDigital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in InterDigital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterDigital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterDigital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

InterDigital Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IDCC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,450. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $98.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.40.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. InterDigital had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $30,401.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $30,401.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Cohen sold 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $416,146.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,438.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,343 shares of company stock worth $502,013. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.