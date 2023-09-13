Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INO opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $121.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.97. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.61.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,750.84% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Featured Stories

