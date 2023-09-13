Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 783,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,094 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $190,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,011,459,000 after buying an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,309,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,431,195,000 after acquiring an additional 997,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,875,000 after purchasing an additional 607,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, hitting $239.78. 214,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,779. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $180.27 and a one year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.18.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

