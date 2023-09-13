Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HCCI. Roth Capital lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.50 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HCCI

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $45.21 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.19). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,043,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.