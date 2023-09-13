HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on September 29th

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.

HSTM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,706. The company has a market capitalization of $633.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.08. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $27.69.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.88 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in HealthStream by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 9,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HealthStream by 13.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

