HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on September 29th

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.
HealthStream Stock Up 0.6 %
HSTM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,706. The company has a market capitalization of $633.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.08. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $27.69.
HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.88 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.
HSTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.
HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.
