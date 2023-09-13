Head to Head Contrast: Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) versus Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zuora and Roblox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora 0 2 4 0 2.67 Roblox 4 5 13 0 2.41

Zuora currently has a consensus target price of $12.38, indicating a potential upside of 34.80%. Roblox has a consensus target price of $38.36, indicating a potential upside of 31.34%. Given Zuora’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zuora is more favorable than Roblox.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

72.4% of Zuora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Roblox shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Zuora shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Roblox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Zuora has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roblox has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zuora and Roblox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora $415.26 million 3.03 -$197.97 million ($0.82) -11.20 Roblox $2.43 billion 6.80 -$924.37 million ($1.88) -15.54

Zuora has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roblox. Roblox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zuora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zuora and Roblox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora -26.67% -71.64% -13.25% Roblox -46.81% -399.93% -21.20%

Summary

Zuora beats Roblox on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions. It also provides Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition automation solution; Zuora CPQ for configure, price, and quote various subscription options; Zuora Collect designed to/ handle the complicated function of payments associated with subscription-based businesses; Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform for digital publishing and media industry; and Zuora Marketplace. It sells its products through its systems integrators, consultants, and ecosystem partners. Zuora, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

