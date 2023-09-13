GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in GMS by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in GMS by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 35,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total value of $2,408,429.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,737,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,409,121.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 35,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total value of $2,408,429.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,737,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,409,121.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $242,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,943.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,435,986 shares of company stock worth $96,764,226. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.95. 22,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,089. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average of $64.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 30.62% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMS. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on GMS in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.88.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

