Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Purchases 813 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,433 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 3.0% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $204,246,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.61.

Adobe Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $542.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile



Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

