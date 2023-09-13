Garde Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,179 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $1,113,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,089,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.38. 51,362,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,769,719. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.36. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $313.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $864.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

