GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE GNT opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10.

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 354,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 31,559 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 99.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 97,336 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 106,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 32,866 shares during the period.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

