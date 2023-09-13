FY2023 EPS Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Decreased by Analyst

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued on Monday, September 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Quipt Home Medical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

QIPT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 40,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,197. The firm has a market cap of $235.18 million, a PE ratio of 559.00 and a beta of 0.61. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.33 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QIPT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 2,223.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

