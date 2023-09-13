Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 1,520 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $407,956,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 53.20%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.