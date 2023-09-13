Front Row Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Front Row Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,081 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. OTR Global downgraded shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $146.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.24 and a 200 day moving average of $113.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

